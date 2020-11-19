Loveland Ski Area will not have food or beverage service due to COVID-19

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland Ski Area announced it will not have food or beverage services due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Skiers and snowboarders can bring their own food and water and eat in their cars.

The update was made earlier this week when the Colorado Department of Health and Environment moved Clear Creek County into the new “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 dial, effective Friday.

“COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Colorado and as such, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a Red Level: Severe Risk alert to Clear Creek County. While this state directive still allows us to offer the great skiing and riding we’re known for, it also places new restrictions that may affect your upcoming visit to Loveland Ski Area. As of Friday, November 20, we will no longer be offering indoor dining or bar service at either the Loveland Basin or Valley lodges. This restriction also applies to picnic style and brown bag meals, which will not be allowed into the lodges. This directive is set to last for 30 days, at which time it will be reviewed by the Health Department.”

Lift operating hours are 9:00am until 4:00pm on weekdays and 8:30am until 4:00pm on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children 6-14. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lift tickets will only be sold online, in advance.

COVID-19 Rules:

Lift tickets will not be sold at the ski area

Stay home if you’re sick

Wear masks

Physically distance