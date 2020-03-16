Loveland Ski Area closed for the season due to coronavirus

LOVELAND SKI AREA (KDVR)– Loveland Ski Area announced Monday that it is closing for the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus.

“This has not been easy for anyone, but it is the best way we can help stop the spread of COVID-19. We understand that there will be some frustration regarding our decision, but we feel strongly that this is best for everyone.” shared Dustin Schaefer.

Schaefer shared that Loveland Ski Area will provide scheduled seasonal workers with up to three weeks of compensation beyond what has already been worked, in addition to their seasonal bonus.

If you bought a date-specific lift ticket, rental package or lesson, it will be fully refunded. Any 2019/20 4-Pak tickets will be valid for the entire 2020/21 season.

The ski area will be closed and our call center and ticket office will be unstaffed through Sunday, March 22. Schaefer said the ski area will be unable to process any refund requests until Monday, March 23.

Officials at the ski area said the mountain is open for uphill access.

“We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time and we look forward to skiing and snowboarding with everyone again next season.” shared Loveland Ski Area in a release on Monday afternoon.