Louisville liquor store removes coronavirus-related sign after accusations of racism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) -- A sign outside a Louisville liquor store caught the attention of several people who contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers Thursday.

The viewers were concerned the sign had a numbered message to white supremacists.

The sign outside Union Jack Liquor displayed a number, the price for beer and the notation "Thanks China."

The Problem Solvers are intentionally not showing the numbers because some believe the combination is synonymous with white supremacist views.

Problem Solver Investigative Reporter Chris Koeberl approached owner Doug Harper about the sign.

Harper vehemently denies any association, connection or intention to make this sign a racial statement. He says the “Thanks China” part of it was meant as a joke.

“I mean, it’s a total random number and nobody in my business knows anything about a neo-Nazi number," he said.

The Problem Solvers also contacted the Louisville Police Department, which said, “We have been made aware of the sign and it has been taken down.”

Harper, in our short interview, showed us the price of the beer in question and how it hasn’t changed in several years.

“I just hope that people can forgive and forget because it wasn’t intentional," he said.