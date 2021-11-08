Longtime Platte Valley paramedic dies from COVID

PLATTE VALLEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year veteran of the Platte Valley Ambulance Service died Sunday after battling COVID, according to a Facebook post on the company page.

Mark Smith was the paramedic battalion chief for the ambulance department of the Platte Valley Medical Center. According to the post, he was a first responder for 30 years and was with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and Adams County Communications as a dispatcher before joining Platte Valley.

Part of the message from the Platte Valley Ambulance Service sent to his coworkers at the Platte Valley Medical Center stated:

“Whether Mark was teaching, working on the ambulance, leading his team as the shift supervisor or any other countless tasks he would take on, he was always an inspiration and did what he could to put a smile on your face. Mark was known for his sarcastic humor and personality, always teasing and making the workplace fun. To all who knew him, he was kind, compassionate, caring, and an all-around hero.

Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies. Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time.”

Information on Smith’s memorial services will be provided when arrangements have been made.