Longmont postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday that an employee at the Longmont Post Office tested positive for COVID-19.

The USPS said it is in the process of reaching out to the public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. The USPS also said it believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Longmont Post Office.

Although the virus can survive for a short period of time on some surfaces, both CDC and the United States Surgeon General have indicated that it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging, according to the USPS.