Denver restaurants team up to offer colleagues meals amid tough times

DENVER (KDVR) — Local restaurant groups and owners have teamed up to offer workers without a job support during these tough times. Operation Family Meal launched weeks ago after the state stopped dining inside restaurants in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The collaboration includes several local restaurants as well as distributors.

Thomas Garnick of Brava! Pizza in Denver is one of those restaurants.

“It gives them a warm meal that’s cooked by people who care,” said Garnick.

Emily Obermeyer of Culinary Creative said her team was on the same page.

“This is like the least we can do,” Obermeyer said.

According to the group’s website, the program will respond based on demand. As of Tuesday night, they offer meals at four different locations around Denver on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Workers interested in taking home a meal should being a form of identification and proof of past restaurant, bar or hospitality employment.

For anyone looking to support Operation Family Meals, there are several ways to support, including monetary donations and volunteering.