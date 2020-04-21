Local restauranteurs react to goal of reopening on May 15

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has a goal to reopen restaurant dining rooms by May 15. The spread of the virus will dictate if that happens.

Polis revealed his roadmap on Monday for reopening the state. While retailers and hair stylists get ready to open their doors, restauranteurs are hoping they can still hold on for the next few weeks.

“We’re on life support here at our location,” said Gavin Berry, general manager at Del Frisco’s Grille in Cherry Creek.

During the governor’s remarks, FOX31 gauged reaction from Berry and Deanna Price who heads marketing at La Loma and Sierra. They both agree more restaurants will close for good. Those that survive must stay the course on carry-outs.

“As people get to go back to work — hopefully — that means we’ll be getting an increase in volume of carry-out and takeout,” Price said.

The Kallas brothers co-own Steakhouse 10 in Englewood. They had been praying for some good news ahead of the governor’s press conference.

“I haven’t slept in days waiting for this,” Pete Kallas said.

What they heard on Monday was far from their idea of an answered prayer.

“For the the restaurant industry, it’s a very dark time period,” Kosta Kallas said.

Even when the brothers are allowed to reopen, physical distancing will reduce their 12-table eatery to three tables.

Continuing to flatten the curve is key. Otherwise, it could take longer to reopen restaurant dining rooms.