Local photographer snapping ‘porch portraits’ to document families during coronavirus stay-at-home order

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) – There’s no doubt the coronavirus scare we’re living through is history-making, and it will be impossible to forget. A photographer in Erie wants to make sure of that, so she’s capturing the moment for local families – from a distance, of course.

She’s snapping photos of her neighbors from 20 feet away.

“They are all staying on the porch, or sometimes I have them all stand in front of the garage and walk a little bit around in the driveway, and I've been staying in the street or on the sidewalk or furthest away in the yard. Some of them I've actually taken from the other side of the street,” Ashley Einerson, owner of Ash Marie Photography, told FOX31.

A couple of weeks ago, she had the idea to start documenting the coronavirus crisis in her Erie neighborhood. She’s new to Erie and doesn’t know many people there. But she knows what they’re going through.

“Hopefully this is the only thing we'll go through like this in our lifetime, so (these photographs are) a way to look back and remember what people were doing and document the things they were doing,” Einerson said. “I think it'll be a nice snapshot - literally, pun intended, I guess - of being able to see what their life was like at that time and capture that moment."

On social media, she posted her “porch portrait” project idea. And two weeks in, 60 neighbors have volunteered. Jill Friese wanted her daughters to remember the imperfections of life during the stay-at-home order.

“Well, I haven't had my hair done in several weeks - it's time to have the grays covered up - but oh well, I guess that's just part of this snapshot in time,” Friese joked.

“A lot of people have said, 'You know, it's so nice to be able to put on makeup for once. I've been in my house and in my pajamas and it's nice to actually get out and have a purpose,'" Einerson said.

The families get a great portrait out of the photo shoot. Einerson gets a greater appreciation for the everyday heroes who live next door.

“(Like) meeting a health care professional who said that she when she gets home, she's changing in the garage before she goes into the house with her kids,” Einerson said, describing one family she photographed.

To see Einerson's photos, visit her Instagram profile or Facebook page.