Local parents say new restrictions are like a ‘crash course’ in homeschooling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Some schools are already using remote learning with teachers, students and parents all operating from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. So educators came up with a way to keep teaching.

Parent Crystal McCoy said, “This has been a crash course in homeschooling is what it feels like to me, but it’s equally been so much fun. I have a greater appreciation for our teachers than I already had in the first place. They’re doing a super good job. They’re keeping us super organized. They’re using tools like Google Classroom. This morning, every morning, Gracelyn’s teacher does a Zoom class. They get to see the teachers they miss so much. They get to interact with their classmates they miss so much. I think that’s a super special thing they get to do to start their morning off.”

It did come with a steep learning curve for parents.

“It’s organized, just hard to navigate at first. So I would message (my daughter's) teacher and her teacher walked me through the whole process, step by step. I’m kind of grateful I was a preschool teacher already so I have a little bit of experience how to navigate this stuff, and some resources provided to me," parent Ashleigh Dunham said,

Dunham is now a full time student herself, taking business and marketing classes. She says it’s definitely a juggling act.

"Once she gets on the ball and knows what she needs to be doing, I can step over and get my book out and do what I need to do," she said.

McCoy is trying to balance a lot as well. She is a public information officer for the Aurora Police Department, currently working remotely.

"I’m fortunate at Aurora we have some flexibility with remote working. We’re doing a lot of remote working. We’re obviously still providing all the same services that we normally provide, but where we can use remote services, we’re doing it. I’m constantly checking emails, doing work on the side, and then keeping them on tasks. Breaks for the girls are really good for me to do my work," McCoy said. "I’m also in school so I’m trying to do that.”

Both moms say the teachers have been very responsive in real-time. And they say structure is important.

“They will return to school one day. We know that. I don’t want them to kind of lose that classroom manners. We want to make sure we carry that through here so when they do go back to school -- whether it’s this year or next year -- they don’t forget how to behave in the classroom," McCoy said.

Her daughter, Gracelyn said, “My favorite part is at the end of the day, after lunch, we get to go somewhere. Like today, we’re probably going fishing. Yesterday we went to the park.”

Her daughter Izzy said, “My favorite part is we get to have breaks and we get to eat snacks a lot.”

McCoy said she is working harder than ever, but is looking on the bright side.

“It’s great because we get to spend so much time together and I get to be a part of their education. That really is the best part of this. I anticipate we are going to have some really good memories out of this," she said.