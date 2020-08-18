Local medical groups team up to take kids’ questions on COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Just in time for the new school year, your children can get all their questions answered about COVID-19.

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and CareNow Urgent care are hosting a special Webex just for kids.

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Medical experts will take questions, and they’ll offer kids reminders about washing their hands and social distancing.

They’ll also offer tips on ways to handle the social and emotional challenges of this new school year.

“I really just want to encourage people to join in, throw out all the questions that they can, and hopefully it will spark some discussion between parents and kids too, so to talk about ways that they can come away from this, and feel a little more prepared for the school year,” said Dr. Chris Rogers from the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at the Medical Center of Aurora.