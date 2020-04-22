Local labs reduce turnaround time for COVID-19 test results

DENVER (KDVR) — Part of the relief package receiving bipartisan support in Congress on Tuesday allocates $25 billion to expand COVID-19 testing.

Testing is becoming more widely available in metro Denver, according to health care providers. Depending on the provider and lab, results are being returned between two days and a week.

More than 48,000 Coloradans have been tested for COVID-19.

On Tuesday — after a persistent cough — FOX31’s Michael Konopasek’s results came back negative six days after being tested at American Family Care (AFC) on Colorado Boulevard. AFC says it uses various labs. Some have been quicker than others. It all comes down to the provider and to where swabs are sent.

“The last few weeks have been probably the busiest we’ve ever been, trying to make sure can mobilize and get testing to as many people as possible,” said Heather Signorelli, chief laboratory officer at HealthONE.

HealthONE is not affiliated with AFC. HealthONE operates the largest healthcare system of hospitals and providers in the Denver metro area under HCA Healthcare.

“Every day is getting better,” Signorelli said. “The backlog is improving.”

Those admitted to HealthONE hospitals will have results in less than two days. Those who visit its network of urgent care centers will have results in three to four days.

“If you’re presenting and your physician thinks that you have COVID, you should be able to get the testing that you need,” she said.

President Donald Trump says, within weeks, more testing will be made available to more people thanks to a new at-home collection process receiving emergency use authorization from the FDA. A doctor’s order is still required for at-home collection that will be mailed to a lab.

Overall, testing is prioritized for those who are hospitalized and for health care workers showing symptoms. Medical experts say, with asymptomatic spread, widespread testing will be needed to safely reopen the economy.

There is now greater availability of swabs and testing kits, according to HealthONE. With fewer people at hospitals in general, staffing at labs hasn’t been an issue, Signorelli said.