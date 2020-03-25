Local group helping restaurants, hospitals by buying meals for health care workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) —A group called Lunches for Clinicians started a GoFundMe account to pay local restaurants to deliver meals to people working the front lines in local hospitals. They believe it could benefit both health care and restaurant workers.

Dustin Segura with Lunches for Clinicians said the group had a goal:

"Let's figure out how we can take some of our favorite food from our favorite restaurants, and get it into the hands of the clinical staff so they have morale boost,” he said.

The group has raised more than $10,000 and will make its first deliveries on Wednesday. The Garlic Knot in Aurora will deliver 90 individually wrapped meals to intensive care unit and emergency room staff at the Medical Center of Aurora. The restaurant Onefold will deliver 90 meals for another shift.

“We've been doing this a long time and it's a lot of fun," Nanu Jain, part owner of the Garlic Knot, said. "You know, in these tough times, it's nice to be able to stay open and give back to the community and our customers.”

Staff at the Medical Center of Aurora say this is greatly appreciated.

“They are just giving life into our community, because right now everybody is running on the edge," said Susan Davis, the hospital's director of community affairs and development. "Even though they are doing great, and they have been trained for this, there is nothing like that cheering section."

The group is hoping to raise more donations and is wanting to partner with more hospitals.

Donations can be made at its GoFundMe page. More information is available through its Facebook Group.