Local footwear company donating shoes to health care workers

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) -- Crocs, Inc. announced Wednesday the start of the “Free Pair for Healthcare” program.

The Broomfield-based company found an opportunity to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees tells FOX31 and Channel 2 his company received a lot of requests about their shoes from health care workers. He said it’s because now more than ever, they need shoes that are easy to remove and clean.

“I know many of those workers are terrified about coming home to their families and infecting their families," Rees said. "It’s a real concern. Anything we can do to help that not be the case, I think is really important."

Starting Wednesday, health care workers can log onto the company’s website and request shoes from select Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work styles.

Rees says on day one there were thousands of requests. He asks for patience since their website can only handle so much traffic.

According to a company press release, they are prepared to “immediately fulfill and ship up to 10,000 pairs per day to our heroes in healthcare.”

Crocs said the following when asked who would qualify as a health care worker:

“We understand there are many areas of healthcare. We simply ask for consumers to use their best judgment and only request their free pair of Crocs shoes if they are involved in an area of caregiver work where their job puts them at risk of coming into contact with or directly fighting the COVID-19 virus. We want to ensure these shoes are going to those who need the ability to easily clean their shoes after a long shift.”

Visit the Crocs homepage for more information.