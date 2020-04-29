Local butcher shops say they won’t be impacted by meat shortages

DENVER (KDVR) — Some major grocery store chains are anticipating a shortage of some kinds of meats.

The price of meat is also expected to increase.

Some cuts of beef, pork and chicken are expected to be strategically packaged differently to help the supply last longer.

The shortage is being caused by processing plants shut down due to COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Walmart sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers a statement which said, in part, “Meat continues to be in high demand as customers stock up. We are working through our supply chain to replenish items as quickly as possible.”

Other major grocery stores are also reporting higher sales of meat.

Some stores have been limiting the number of packages consumers can purchase.

But at Wheat Ridge Poultry and Meats, it’s a different story, with few if any shortages expected.

The butcher shop gets a lot of its meat from a number of smaller ranches in Colorado not impacted by COVID-19.

Owner Jessica Bobitsky said, “We are fortunate that we don’t have to go through a distribution center. We can go direct to our smaller suppliers or with our farms and get those items.”

At Marczyk’s Fine Foods in Denver, the meat supply and prices are expected to remain stable.

The owners credit their 140 vendors.

“To have this incredibly diverse supply chain because we’ve been able to shuck and jive and keep the store really stocked,” owner Pete Marczyk said.

Larger grocery stores expect to have meat as well, but how much depends on how long the pandemic lasts.