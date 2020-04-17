Local businesses consider how they will reopen safely

DENVER (KDVR) — This week, President Trump and Gov. Polis began discussing ways to reopen the state, which encouraged local businesses to begin preparing for what that may look like at their shops.

“Rumor has it that clients will have to wear masks and stylists will have to wear masks and gloves,” Posh Salon’s owner Lisa Holste said.

Like other lines of local businesses, salons are basing ideas of reopening around rumors on what state restrictions may look like.

“We’re reaching out to our local reps about ordering masks, gloves, lots of alcohol, hand sanitizer,” Holste said.

Posh Salon is prepared to limit the number of clients allowed inside, and space them out according to what the state guidelines suggest.

“For us, we’re probably going to use three tables and that’s about it for the entire place . . to make sure we are being safe,’ Chocolate Lab owner Phil Simonson said.

Simonson is ready to rearrange the layout of Chocolate Lab based on what the state recommends. Staff members are already taking safety measures when offering curbside service.

Simonson that will continue even when the restaurant opens for sit-down service.

“We’re using masks, wearing gloves, staying sanitized in here,” Simonson said, adding, “We’re going to maintain that when we open up.”

Gyms are looking to reopen with socially distant classes, where everyone stays in one spot and has their own equipment.

Compass Fitness also has plans to offer an online class membership when they reopen to give their clients the option to continue class at home.

“We want to put it in the hands of our community,” Compass Fitness co-owner Jillian Keaveny said, adding, “If they feel safe and are ready to come back with the limitations that we put in place, great. If they feel more comfortable working out from home, we want them to be able to do that as well.”