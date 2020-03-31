Local 96-year-old out of the hospital, recovering from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- If life is a story, Anita Hernandez has yet to write her last chapter. After a trip to the hospital, revealing pneumonia and a positive COVID-19 test, her family feared the worst.

But on Monday, 96-year-old Hernandez is back home under quarantine. Her two daughters caring for her say she gets stronger every day.

“You know, it’s been tough. It’s been an up-and-down ride,” said her daughter Pam Romero. “We thought we were gonna lose her twice.”

Romero made a point of thanking the health care professionals at Porter Adventist Hospital in south Denver, especially one nurse who let them FaceTime with Hernandez so she wouldn’t feel alone under care.

“I mean, this is a miracle,” Romero said. “We can overcome this disease.”