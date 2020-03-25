‘Living Room Concert for America’ hosted by Elton John airs Sunday on FOX31

British singer and musician Sir Elton John performs at Yarkon park in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on May 26, 2016. (Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A COVID-19 benefit concert hosted by Elton John will air this Sunday, March 29, on FOX31 at 7 p.m.

The “iHeart Living Room Concert for America” will feature Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw, among others. The stars will perform from their own homes.

This commercial-free one-hour special pays tribute to front-line medical professionals, first responders and local heroes putting themselves in harm’s way while helping others.

Donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation are encouraged.

The concert celebrates the resilience and strength of the nation during this COVID-19 virus pandemic. Performers are using their personal cellphones, cameras and audio equipment to ensure the health and safety everyone involved.