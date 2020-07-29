Live music returns to Red Rocks on Wednesday night with COVID-19 precautions in place

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Symphony will be the first concert performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Acoustic on the Rocks will happen on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the special rules in place:

Facial coverings are required to be worn by all patrons in order to enter the venue and are required to be worn while moving throughout the venue in a socially distanced manner.

Physical distancing of at least six feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.

If you are feeling sick do not attend the concert.

Ticket purchase information may be used for contact tracing in the event it is needed for your safety.

The program will be 75 minutes in length with no intermission.