Live music returns to Red Rocks on Wednesday night with COVID-19 precautions in place

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Symphony will be the first concert performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Acoustic on the Rocks will happen on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
Here are the special rules in place:
- Facial coverings are required to be worn by all patrons in order to enter the venue and are required to be worn while moving throughout the venue in a socially distanced manner.
- Physical distancing of at least six feet is required between disassociated groups from the time of arrival until departure.
- If you are feeling sick do not attend the concert.
- Ticket purchase information may be used for contact tracing in the event it is needed for your safety.
The program will be 75 minutes in length with no intermission.