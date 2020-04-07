Full interview: Gov. Polis answers questions on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis answered questions on COVID-19 in Colorado in an interview with FOX31’s Joe St. George on Tuesday afternoon.

During a statewide address Monday night, Polis extended the statewide stay-at-home order an additional 15 days to Sunday, April 26. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday officially extended the city and county’s stay-at-home order to April 30.

As of Tuesday, there have been 5,429 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, 179 deaths, and 1,079 hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Last week, the governor advised everyone in Colorado to wear non-medical cloth face coverings outside their homes, with similar advice being released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later that day.