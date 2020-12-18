Live: Gov. Polis to provide update on COVID-19 in Colorado at 12:30 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will address the state regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at 12:30 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Behavioral Health and Inclusion Worklead, Aimee Voth Siebert will join Polis.

The first doses of the FDA approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Colorado on Monday and the state has been working on distributing and administering to frontline workers.

FDA approval of the Moderna vaccine is pending but it has already been endorsed by an outside panel of experts and could possibly be available by next week.

