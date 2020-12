Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the increase in COVID-19 cases and how parents need to enroll their children in school during the pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will address the state about the coronavirus and provide updates on the latest actions at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

Pfizer is expected to receive FDA approval on Friday. High-exposure health care employees and people who live and work in long-term care facilities could possibly get the vaccine as soon as next week.

