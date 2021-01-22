LIVE: Colorado COVID-19 update from Gov. Polis at 12:45 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide the state with an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination plans and how the new federal rollout strategy will affect Colorado.

President Biden signed 10 executive orders on Thursday to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and battle the pandemic. One action was to assign each state a point person to communicate with the federal government in order to create better process for inoculation.

Polis will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan and Rick Palacio, Strategic Consultant to the Governor.

The majority of the state has experienced a decline in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. One exception is Pitkin County who moved to Level Red as cases were spiking.

Gov. Polis said in news conference earlier in the week that 1 in every 5 Coloradans over the age of 70 would be vaccinated this week.

