Live Blog: Everything you need to know about Coronavirus

NEW YORK (KDVR)– The first novel coronavirus case was reported in New York Sunday while officials in Washington state confirmed the second US death from the outbreak.
The vice president said Saturday the administration is expanding existing travel restrictions on Iran to include foreign nationals who had visited Iran in the last 14 days.
The US will also increase travel advisories for Italy and South Korea to Level 4 — the highest level — advising Americans not to travel to specific regions in those countries.
On Sunday, President Trump announced via Twitter new screening procedures for people arriving in the US if they are traveling from “high-risk countries.”
We will be updating this live blog with the newest developments on the coronavirus.
LIVE BLOG:
Officials throughout Florida are holding news conferences Monday following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that two people in the Sunshine State have become the first to test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19. We will stream it here and on Facebook at 8:30 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a press conference regarding a confirmed case of COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, in New York on Monday morning.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open higher on Wall Street following worst week for the market since 2008 on worries about fallout from outbreak.
The CDC recommends the following to prevent the spread of any respiratory disease:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home from school or work when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.