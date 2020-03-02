Live Blog: Everything you need to know about Coronavirus

NEW YORK (KDVR)– The first novel coronavirus case was reported in New York Sunday while officials in Washington state confirmed the second US death from the outbreak.

The vice president said Saturday the administration is expanding existing travel restrictions on Iran to include foreign nationals who had visited Iran in the last 14 days.

The US will also increase travel advisories for Italy and South Korea to Level 4 — the highest level — advising Americans not to travel to specific regions in those countries.

On Sunday, President Trump announced via Twitter new screening procedures for people arriving in the US if they are traveling from “high-risk countries.”

Officials throughout Florida are holding news conferences Monday following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that two people in the Sunshine State have become the first to test “presumptively positive” for COVID-19. We will stream it here and on Facebook at 8:30 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will hold a press conference regarding a confirmed case of COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, in New York on Monday morning.

I’m in Manhattan with @NYGovCuomo with an update on the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York City. https://t.co/NhLMVY0HYE — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 2, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks open higher on Wall Street following worst week for the market since 2008 on worries about fallout from outbreak.

While @CDCgov considers #COVID19 a serious situation and is taking preparedness measures, the immediate risk in the U.S. is considered low. Everyone should always take simple precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. https://t.co/GCUekX07AC #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/OtVRjQ5cMs — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) March 2, 2020

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

“From the moment that this country learned of the spread of the Coronavirus, President @realDonaldTrump took decisive action.” –@Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/gMoysYdbsf — GOP (@GOP) March 2, 2020

.@POTUS, @VP and our nation’s health professionals will continue to manage #coronavirus crisis decisively.



Let’s put aside ideological & political differences, work together and support our country’s leadership in this fight.



We must all root for @POTUS to succeed! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 2, 2020

Current understanding is #COVID19 spreads mostly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs or sneezes, similar to how flu spreads. Learn more at https://t.co/VvIzx7O3mM pic.twitter.com/MiHHHyCfTa — CDC (@CDCgov) March 1, 2020

The most commonly reported #COVID19 symptoms incl. fever, dry cough, and shortness of

breath. Most patients (80%) experienced mild illness. Approximately 14% experienced severe disease & 5% were critically ill.



WHO Situation Report 1 March https://t.co/QEXoew8lJP#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ST2eSCAesI — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2020

The CDC recommends the following to prevent the spread of any respiratory disease:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home from school or work when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.