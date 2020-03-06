Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There are currently five “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus in Colorado.

Two of the cases were reported in Denver on Friday.

Two other cases — a California man visiting Summit County and a Douglas County woman who recently traveled abroad — were reported Thursday.

A fifth case was reported in El Paso County Friday afternoon.

We will be updating this live blog with the newest developments on the coronavirus in Colorado:

4:42 p.m.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science says it is taking extra steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The museum says it is “increasing the frequency of cleaning with hospital-grade solutions in high-touch areas throughout the Museum, communicating best practices for maintaining healthy work environments to staff and volunteers, and posting signage in all our restrooms encouraging effective hand washing practices.”

3:52 p.m.

A fifth “presumptive positive” case has been reported in El Paso County. It is a man in his 40s who recently traveled to California, El Paso County health officials.

3:44 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Denver says it is taking steps to avoid the spread of the virus in its parishes. More information is available on its website.

3:40 p.m.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Ask them here. From 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, the Denver chief medical officer for Centura Health will be answering them during a live video on our Facebook page.

3:18 p.m.

A parent in the St. Anne’s Episcopal School community may have been exposed to the coronavirus and is being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3:14 p.m.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says there are two “presumptive positive” cases in the city.

“Both individuals are symptomatic and isolated, but do not require hospitalization at this time,” officials said.