DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis will be holding a news conference Friday on coronavirus, from the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

The convention center is being converted to a 2,200-bed field hospital for patients recovering from COVID-19. A walk-through will follow the news conference.

Gov. Polis is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m., but the news conference may begin later. You can also watch on FOX31.