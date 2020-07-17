Littleton Public Schools delays start date; online and in-person learning options will be offered

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Littleton Public Schools announced Thursday that it will delay the first day of school to Aug. 24. Classes were previously set to begin on Aug. 13.

Brian Ewert, the superintendent of LPS, made the announcement during a virtual back-to-school town hall hosted by the Tri-County Health Department.

Ewert said a “significant communication” will be sent to families on Friday with details about returning to school.

“Not only do we want to continue to monitor and watch the data in Arapahoe County and our local communities but also just simply to prepare our schools. There are so many complex issues that we are dealing with — again, so many moving parts — that we simply needed more time to put a effective model in place,” Ewert said.

Ewert also said both in-person and online options will be available. Some details on the online model will be released Friday, with additional information expected next week, Ewert said.

LPS’ decision follows a number of others in the metro area. School districts in Aurora, Jefferson County and Douglas County all recently announced that school would start later than originally planned.