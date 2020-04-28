Littleton boy raises $2k for medical workers

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A 12-year-old boy from Littleton went above and beyond to thank medical workers along the Front Range.

While practicing social distancing, Matthew Pawlak spent the last couple of weekends standing on the corner of his street, asking people for donations.

The sixth grader from Summit Ridge Middle School was dedicated to the cause and ended up raking in about $2,000.

“My son did an amazing thing that came straight from his heart,” said Caren Pawlak, the boy’s mother.

Pawlak was inspired after watched a national fundraiser for front line workers on TV.

“I feel like I did the best for them and I hope it made an impact,” Matthew Pawlak said.

He sure did.

Along with his brothers Caden and Tannon (and their father Jason), Matthew helped fill 100 bags with snacks and other goodies.

Twenty of the bags went to a nursing home and the other 80 bags were dropped off at the Medical Center of Aurora on Monday.

“They said it was really great how I put this together and they really appreciated,” the 12-year-old said.