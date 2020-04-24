Multiple counties in Colorado extend stay-at-home orders: Full list

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday, April 26, and Governor Polis has directed local public health officials to implement data-informed strategies at the local level that best meets the needs of local communities.

State guidance: “Safer-at-home” plan from Gov. Polis

Updated stay-at-home orders

Denver/Denver County – stay-at-home order extended until May 8

Boulder County – stay-at-home order extended until May 8

Jefferson County – stay-at-home order extended until May 8

Weld County – reopening on April 27

We will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.