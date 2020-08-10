List: Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Denver metro area

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced a new free COVID-19 community testing site on Monday.

Testing is being held at the Aurora Sports Park, 19300 East Colfax Ave in Aurora. The testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week.

Here is a list of other testing sites in the metro area:

To find the testing site closest to your area, view this interactive map.

