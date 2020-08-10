List: Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Denver metro area

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced a new free COVID-19 community testing site on Monday.
Testing is being held at the Aurora Sports Park, 19300 East Colfax Ave in Aurora. The testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week.
Here is a list of other testing sites in the metro area:
- Advanced Urgent Care – Lafayette
- AfterOurs Urgent Care
- AFC Urgent Care Broadway
- AFC Urgent Care Denver Speer
- AFC Urgent Care Denver Park Hill
- AFC Urgent Care Denver
- AFC Urgent Care Denver Highlands
- AFC Urgent Care Englewood
- AFC Urgent Care Lakewood
- AFC Urgent Care Denver Leetsdale
- Aurora VA Clinic
- Castle Pines Urgent Care and Family Practice
- CareNow Urgent Care – Aurora
- CareNow Urgent Care – Quincy & Wadsworth
- CareNow Urgent Care – Stapleton
- Clinica
- Golden VA Clinic
- Pepsi Center
- National Jewish Health
- NextCare Urgent Care
- Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity
- OnPoint Urgent Care
- OnPoint Family Medicine: Denver Tech Center (DTC)
- Rocky Mountain Urgent Care & Family Medicine
- STRIDE CHC – Del Mar
- Zip Clinic Urgent Care
To find the testing site closest to your area, view this interactive map.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bar, smoking lounge closed due to COVID-19 violations, 13 others businesses ticketed between Aug. 7-9
Research from DU shows contact tracing apps are effective in reducing spread of COVID-19
Stimulus Checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
Doctors warn about effectiveness of vaccines for people battling obesity