List: What’s open, what’s closed during Colorado’s stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 Coronavirus Illustration. 3D render
Map of surface Earth: http://visibleearth.nasa.gov/view.php?id=57752
https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/73000/73776/world.topo.bathy.200408.3x5400x2700.jpg
Map of clouds: http://visibleearth.nasa.gov/view.php?id=57747

DENVER (KDVR)– Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon. It went into effect 6 a.m. Thursday and will last until April 11.

LINK: Read full order here

As defined in the order, the critical businesses will remain open while non-critical businesses are closed.

*This is not a complete list of the closures

Closed:

  • Malls
  • Entertainment and sports venues
  • Gyms
  • Dance studios
  • Barbershops
  • Hair and nail salons
  • Spas
  • Tattoo parlors
  • Movie theaters
  • Amusement parks
  • Arcades
  • Bowling Alleys
  • Museums
  • Campgrounds
  • Community pools
  • Skate parks
  • Playgrounds

Open:

  • Grocery stores
  • Banks
  • Pharmacies
  • Bars and restaurants (takeout and delivery only)
  • Gas stations
  • Liquor stores
  • News organizations
  • Post offices
  • Cannabis stores
  • Police stations
  • Fire stations
  • Hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations
  • Garbage/sanitation
  • Public benefits (SNAP, Medicaid) hotlines
  • Pet supply stores and veterinary services

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories