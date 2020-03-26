List: What’s open, what’s closed during Colorado’s stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR)– Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon. It went into effect 6 a.m. Thursday and will last until April 11.

LINK: Read full order here

As defined in the order, the critical businesses will remain open while non-critical businesses are closed.

*This is not a complete list of the closures

Closed:

Malls

Entertainment and sports venues

Gyms

Dance studios

Barbershops

Hair and nail salons

Spas

Tattoo parlors

Movie theaters

Amusement parks

Arcades

Bowling Alleys

Museums

Campgrounds

Community pools

Skate parks

Playgrounds

Open:

Grocery stores

Banks

Pharmacies

Bars and restaurants (takeout and delivery only)

Gas stations

Liquor stores

News organizations

Post offices

Cannabis stores

Police stations

Fire stations

Hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations

Garbage/sanitation

Public benefits (SNAP, Medicaid) hotlines

Pet supply stores and veterinary services