List: What’s open, what’s closed during Colorado’s stay-at-home order

DENVER (KDVR)– Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon. It went into effect 6 a.m. Thursday and will last until April 11.
LINK: Read full order here
As defined in the order, the critical businesses will remain open while non-critical businesses are closed.
*This is not a complete list of the closures
Closed:
- Malls
- Entertainment and sports venues
- Gyms
- Dance studios
- Barbershops
- Hair and nail salons
- Spas
- Tattoo parlors
- Movie theaters
- Amusement parks
- Arcades
- Bowling Alleys
- Museums
- Campgrounds
- Community pools
- Skate parks
- Playgrounds
Open:
- Grocery stores
- Banks
- Pharmacies
- Bars and restaurants (takeout and delivery only)
- Gas stations
- Liquor stores
- News organizations
- Post offices
- Cannabis stores
- Police stations
- Fire stations
- Hospitals, clinics and healthcare operations
- Garbage/sanitation
- Public benefits (SNAP, Medicaid) hotlines
- Pet supply stores and veterinary services