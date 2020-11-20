List: Support local restaurants by dining outdoors, ordering to-go; add your business here

DENVER (KDVR) — Many counties in Colorado will move to a Level Red on Friday due to surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With the new restrictions, businesses will be forced to close the door on indoor dining. Some will still be allowed to have outdoor dining, which will be very limited.

Other businesses will be left with one option: to-go orders.

The City of Denver has issued temporary permits for many restaurants to expand outdoor dining (which is limited to only people living in one household).

We know that many local restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open due to the strong restrictions in place because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in our state.

For the counties that have been moved to Level Red, outdoor dining will only be available until 8 p.m.

We are working to create a running list of local restaurants in the state of Colorado that are still offering to-go orders. If you are a restaurant owner, please fill out this form with your hours, a link to online ordering (if possible), as well as a phone number to call to order carry out. We will continue to update this list as often as we can.

These are the counties that will move to Level Red Friday:

Adams

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Clear Creek

Denver

Douglas

Jefferson

La Plata

Logan

Mesa

Morgan

Routt

Summit County – restaurants move to a Level Red on Sunday

Washington

The following counties will move to Level Red on Sunday:

Alamosa

Otero

Prowers

Pueblo

Weld

We will add the local restaurants to the list by county. If you know of a local restaurant owner, please share this story with them.

Adams

Alamosa

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Clear Creek

Denver

Douglas

Jefferson

La Plata

Logan

Mesa

Morgan

Otero

Prowers

Pueblo

Routt

Summit

Washington

Weld

Butters AM Eatery: Fort Collins: 970-797-2062 Greeley: 970-330-8099

