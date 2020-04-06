List: See which facilities in Colorado have coronavirus outbreaks

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said Monday that there are 37 outbreaks of the coronavirus at residential and non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado.

This list was updated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 6

Arapahoe County

Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)

Brookdale Meridian Englewood

Cherry Creek Nursing Center

Libby Bortz

Makarios Assisted Living

Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation

RiverPointe Senior Living

Serenity House

Someren Glen



Adams County

Inglenook in Brighton



Boulder County

Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)

Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home

Boulder Manor

Bridge at Longmont

Frasier Meadows



Chaffee County

Columbine Manor – Salida



Denver County

Amberwood Court Rehab

Courtyards at Mountain View

Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community

Jewell Care Center

Sunrise at Cherry Creek



Douglas County

Windcrest



El Paso County

Aspen Living Center

Laurel Manor

MorningStar at Mountain Shadows

Terrace Gardens

Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living



Jefferson County

The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center

Granville Assisted Living Center

Lakeview Senior Living

Mapleton Care Center – Lakewood

Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community

Larimer County

North Shore



Routt County

Casey’s Pond



Weld County

Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)

The Center at Centerplace

Fairacres Manor (Greeley)

If more facilities are added to the list by CDPHE, we will update the list.