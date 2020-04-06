Watch Live
Live at 6:30 / Gov. Polis to hold statewide address / Watch: Online, FOX31, Channel 2
Watch
FOX31 News at 11:00

List: See which facilities in Colorado have coronavirus outbreaks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said Monday that there are 37 outbreaks of the coronavirus at residential and non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado.

This list was updated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 6

Arapahoe County
Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
Brookdale Meridian Englewood
Cherry Creek Nursing Center
Libby Bortz
Makarios Assisted Living
Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
RiverPointe Senior Living
Serenity House
Someren Glen

Adams County
Inglenook in Brighton

Boulder County
Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
Boulder Manor
Bridge at Longmont
Frasier Meadows

Chaffee County
Columbine Manor – Salida

Denver County
Amberwood Court Rehab
Courtyards at Mountain View
Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
Jewell Care Center
Sunrise at Cherry Creek

Douglas County
Windcrest

El Paso County
Aspen Living Center
Laurel Manor
MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
Terrace Gardens
Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living

Jefferson County
The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
Granville Assisted Living Center
Lakeview Senior Living
Mapleton Care Center – Lakewood
Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community

Larimer County
North Shore

Routt County
Casey’s Pond

Weld County
Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
The Center at Centerplace
Fairacres Manor (Greeley) 

READ: Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado

If more facilities are added to the list by CDPHE, we will update the list.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories