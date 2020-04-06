List: See which facilities in Colorado have coronavirus outbreaks

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said Monday that there are 37 outbreaks of the coronavirus at residential and non-hospital health care facilities in Colorado.
This list was updated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 6
Arapahoe County
Abundant Blessings (Lincoln Way, Centennial)
Brookdale Meridian Englewood
Cherry Creek Nursing Center
Libby Bortz
Makarios Assisted Living
Pearl Street Health & Rehabilitation
RiverPointe Senior Living
Serenity House
Someren Glen
Adams County
Inglenook in Brighton
Boulder County
Balfour Retirement Community (Louisville)
Bethesda Lutheran Communities Logan Home
Boulder Manor
Bridge at Longmont
Frasier Meadows
Chaffee County
Columbine Manor – Salida
Denver County
Amberwood Court Rehab
Courtyards at Mountain View
Highline Rehabilitation and Care Community
Jewell Care Center
Sunrise at Cherry Creek
Douglas County
Windcrest
El Paso County
Aspen Living Center
Laurel Manor
MorningStar at Mountain Shadows
Terrace Gardens
Winslow Court Assisted and Senior Living
Jefferson County
The Courtyard at Lakewood Independent Living Center
Granville Assisted Living Center
Lakeview Senior Living
Mapleton Care Center – Lakewood
Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community
Larimer County
North Shore
Routt County
Casey’s Pond
Weld County
Centennial Healthcare Center (Sava)
The Center at Centerplace
Fairacres Manor (Greeley)
If more facilities are added to the list by CDPHE, we will update the list.