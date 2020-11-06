List: See where your county’s 2-week COVID-19 positivity rate is in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 is on the rise in Colorado. The state’s current positivity rate is at 11.31% as of Thursday. The 2-week positivity rate for the state is at 9.92% as of Thursday.

Counties in the Denver metro area are seeing cases increase at an alarming rate. Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that one in 100 people in the metro area are currently contagious with COVID-19.

As result, they are tightening restrictions.

Fifty-three of the state’s 64 counties have some sort of local restrictions in effect right now. Counties like Pueblo and Summit are imposing curfews to slow down the spread.

This is a list of where each county’s positivity rate is at as of Thursday over the past 2 weeks, according to the Colorado COVID-19 dashboard.

Adams: 12.7%

Alamosa: 15.4%

Arapahoe: 9.2%

Archuleta: 2.2%

Baca: 0.9%

Bent: 4.8%

Boulder: 6.1%

Broomfield: 7.1%

Chaffee: 2.2%

Cheyenne: 2.2%

Clear Creek: 6.6%

Conejos: 8.7%

Costilla: 7.2%

Crowley: 6.6%

Custer: 10.3%

Delta: 5.7%

Denver: 9.4%

Dolores: 0.0%

Douglas: 8.2%

Eagle: 6.6%

Elbert: 9.3%

El Paso: 11%

Fremont: 3.6%

Garfield: 9%

Gilpin: 5.2%

Grand: 8.5%

Gunnison: 8.5%

Hinsdale: (fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks)

Huerfano: 2.2%

Jackson: 0.0%

Jefferson: 8.3%

Kiowa: 7.5%

Kit Carson: 2%

Lake: 11.4%

La Plata: 3.2%

Larimer: 7.4%

Las Animas: 2.6%

Lincoln: 2%

Logan: 6.4%

Mesa: 8%

Mineral: (fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks)

Moffat: 4.5%

Montezuma: 4.5%

Montrose: 8.2%

Morgan: 9.7%

Otero: 16.9%

Ouray: 5.6%

Park: 7.9%

Phillips: 4.3%

Pitkin: 4.5%

Prowers: 18.3%

Pueblo: 8.5%

Rio Blanco: 1.7%

Rio Grande: 1.8%

Routt: 3.1%

Saguache: 15.2%

San Juan: 16%

San Miguel: 0.6%

Sedgwick: 4.8%

Summit: 14.9%

Teller: 9.8%

Washington: 13.3%

Weld: 11.8%

Yuma: 3.8%