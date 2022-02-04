List: Places you still need to wear a mask in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The requirement to wear a mask indoors has expired in Denver Friday, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need one anywhere you go.

While the public health order in some counties expired, schools and child care facilities, and other locations continue to require face coverings under federal law or by company decision.

What counties will you still need to wear a mask?

What businesses are still requiring face coverings?

King Soopers

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Metropolitan State University

Parlor Doughnuts

What event venues will you still have to mask up?

Ball Arena

Mission Ballroom

Federal and state law says you still need to wear a mask

RTD buses and trains, stations

Denver International Airport

All major airline flights

Homeless shelters

Prisons

Jails

Community corrections programs and facilities

Emergency medical and other health care settings (including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, urgent care centers, long-term care facilities, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures).

Some places, such as Milk Market and all Bonanno Concept eateries, are still requiring proof of vaccination in order to dine there.

Individual restaurants may still require a mask, but the Colorado Restaurant Association said without the public health policies in place, most won’t require masks. Bring one with you before you head out or call ahead and ask if they require one.

This is a preliminary list and additional establishments will be added as we learn about individual mask policies moving forward.