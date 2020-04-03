List: Colorado schools that will continue remote learning through the end of the school year

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, several metro Denver school districts announced remote learning will continue for the remainder of the school year, with no in-person teaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other Front Range made similar announcements Friday.

Here is the entire list as of 2:20 p.m. Friday:

27J Schools

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Adams 14 Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek School District

Clear Creek School District

Denver Public Schools

Douglas County Schools

Englewood Schools

Jeffco Public Schools

Littleton Public Schools

Mapleton Public Schools

Poudre School District

Sheridan School District 2

Thompson School District

Westminster Public Schools

We will continue to update this list if and when more schools are added.