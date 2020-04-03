List: Colorado schools that will continue remote learning through the end of the school year

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, several metro Denver school districts announced remote learning will continue for the remainder of the school year, with no in-person teaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several other Front Range made similar announcements Friday.
Here is the entire list as of 2:20 p.m. Friday:
- 27J Schools
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Adams 14 Schools
- Aurora Public Schools
- Cherry Creek School District
- Clear Creek School District
- Denver Public Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Englewood Schools
- Jeffco Public Schools
- Littleton Public Schools
- Mapleton Public Schools
- Poudre School District
- Sheridan School District 2
- Thompson School District
- Westminster Public Schools
We will continue to update this list if and when more schools are added.