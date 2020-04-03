Alert
Gov. Polis: Wear face coverings when going out of your home

List: Colorado schools that will continue remote learning through the end of the school year

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, several metro Denver school districts announced remote learning will continue for the remainder of the school year, with no in-person teaching due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several other Front Range made similar announcements Friday.

Here is the entire list as of 2:20 p.m. Friday:

  • 27J Schools
  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools
  • Adams 14 Schools
  • Aurora Public Schools
  • Cherry Creek School District
  • Clear Creek School District
  • Denver Public Schools
  • Douglas County Schools
  • Englewood Schools
  • Jeffco Public Schools
  • Littleton Public Schools
  • Mapleton Public Schools
  • Poudre School District
  • Sheridan School District 2
  • Thompson School District
  • Westminster Public Schools

We will continue to update this list if and when more schools are added.

