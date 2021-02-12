List: Extreme cold forces closures of COVID-19 testing sites

DENVER (KDVR) — Extreme cold is here. The forecast is calling for below zero temperatures into next week. Because of the weather, 19 state-managed and partnered community testing sites will be closed or have delayed openings between Friday and Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state’s website has a list of free community testing sites across the state. Some private providers may still be open.

These sites will be closed Friday, Feb. 12:

Aurora Del Mar

30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields

2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Denver Human Services

3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Federal Heights WaterWorld

West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Greeley UNC

1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch

4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds

2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Our Lady of the Pines Church

9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO. 80433

Paco Sanchez Park

290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Ruby Hill

1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Westminster Fat Cats

10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

These sites will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13:

Abraham Lincoln High School

– 2285 S Federal Blvd., Denver, CO. 80219

Aurora Del Mar

– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Bennett Community Center

– 1100 W Colfax Ave., Bennett, CO. 80102

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields

– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Canon City

– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212

Castle Rock

– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104

Colorado School of Mines

– 1922 Jones Road, Golden, CO. 80401

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall

– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Denver Human Services

– 3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Falcon

– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831

Federal Heights Water World

-West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Fountain

– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817

Greeley UNC

– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch

– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Lone Tree

– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds

– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Montessori School of Evergreen

– 6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen, CO. 80439

Mountain Range High School

– 12500 Huron Street., Westminster, CO. 80234

Paco Sanchez Park

– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Pueblo State Fairgrounds

– 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004

Rampart Range Campus

-2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920

Ruby Hill

– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Silverthorne

– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498

Westminster Fat Cats

– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

The following sites will have modified hours on Saturday, Feb. 14 9 a.m.- noon:

Jefferson County Fairgrounds

– 15200 W 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden, CO. 80401

Stutler Bowl Stadium

– 9300 East Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO. 80111

These sites will be closed Sunday, Feb. 14:

Aurora Del Mar

– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields

– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Canon City

– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212

Castle Rock

– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall

– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Denver Human Services

– 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205

Falcon

– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831

Federal Heights Water World

– West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Fountain

– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817

Greeley UNC

– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch

– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249

Lone Tree

– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds

– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Paco Sanchez Park

– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219

Pueblo State Fairgrounds

– 2701 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004

Rampart Range Campus

2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920

Ruby Hill

– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223

Silverthorne

– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498

Westminster Fat Cats

– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020

These sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 15:

Denver Human Services

– 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205 (Due to Holiday)

Greeley UNC

– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639

Green Valley Ranch

– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249 (Due to Holiday)

Paco Sanchez Park

– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219 (Due to Holiday)

Ruby Hill

– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223 (Due to Holiday)

The following sites are postponing their opening times on Monday, Feb. 15 until 10 a.m.:

Aurora Del Mar

– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011

Boulder Stazio Ball Fields

– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301

Canon City

– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212

Castle Rock

– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall

– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909

Falcon

– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831

Federal Heights Water World

West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260

Fountain

– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817

Lone Tree

– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124

Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds

– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501

Pueblo State Fairgrounds

– 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004

Rampart

Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920

Silverthorne

– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498

Westminster Fat Cats

– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020