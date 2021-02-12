List: Extreme cold forces closures of COVID-19 testing sites

DENVER (KDVR) — Extreme cold is here. The forecast is calling for below zero temperatures into next week. Because of the weather, 19 state-managed and partnered community testing sites will be closed or have delayed openings between Friday and Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state’s website has a list of free community testing sites across the state. Some private providers may still be open.
These sites will be closed Friday, Feb. 12:
- Aurora Del Mar
30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields
2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Denver Human Services
3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205
- Federal Heights WaterWorld
West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Greeley UNC
1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch
4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds
2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Our Lady of the Pines Church
9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO. 80433
- Paco Sanchez Park
290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219
- Ruby Hill
1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223
- Westminster Fat Cats
10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
These sites will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13:
- Abraham Lincoln High School
– 2285 S Federal Blvd., Denver, CO. 80219
- Aurora Del Mar
– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Bennett Community Center
– 1100 W Colfax Ave., Bennett, CO. 80102
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields
– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City
– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock
– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado School of Mines
– 1922 Jones Road, Golden, CO. 80401
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall
– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Denver Human Services
– 3815 N Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205
- Falcon
– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World
-West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain
– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Greeley UNC
– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch
– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249
- Lone Tree
– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds
– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Montessori School of Evergreen
– 6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen, CO. 80439
- Mountain Range High School
– 12500 Huron Street., Westminster, CO. 80234
- Paco Sanchez Park
– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds
– 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart Range Campus
-2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Ruby Hill
– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223
- Silverthorne
– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats
– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
The following sites will have modified hours on Saturday, Feb. 14 9 a.m.- noon:
Jefferson County Fairgrounds
– 15200 W 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden, CO. 80401
Stutler Bowl Stadium
– 9300 East Union Ave., Greenwood Village, CO. 80111
These sites will be closed Sunday, Feb. 14:
- Aurora Del Mar
– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields
– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City
– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock
– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall
– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Denver Human Services
– 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205
- Falcon
– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World
– West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain
– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Greeley UNC
– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch
– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249
- Lone Tree
– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds
– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Paco Sanchez Park
– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds
– 2701 W. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart Range Campus
2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Ruby Hill
– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223
- Silverthorne
– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats
– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020
These sites will be closed Monday, Feb. 15:
- Denver Human Services
– 3815 N. Steele St., Denver, CO. 80205 (Due to Holiday)
- Greeley UNC
– 1348 20th Street, Greeley, CO. 80639
- Green Valley Ranch
– 4455 Jebel St., Denver, CO. 80249 (Due to Holiday)
- Paco Sanchez Park
– 290 Knox Ct., Denver, CO. 80219 (Due to Holiday)
- Ruby Hill
– 1380 West Florida Ave., Denver, CO. 80223 (Due to Holiday)
The following sites are postponing their opening times on Monday, Feb. 15 until 10 a.m.:
- Aurora Del Mar
– 30 West Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO. 80011
- Boulder Stazio Ball Fields
– 2445 Stazio Dr., Boulder, CO. 80301
- Canon City
– 201 North 6th St., Cañon City, CO. 81212
- Castle Rock
– 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock, CO. 80104
- Colorado Springs Citadel Mall
– 680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO. 80909
- Falcon
– 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon, CO. 80831
- Federal Heights Water World
West 90th Avenue and North Tejon Street, Federal Heights, CO. 80260
- Fountain
– 6436 US Highway 85/87, Fountain, CO. 80817
- Lone Tree
– 10000 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree, CO. 80124
- Longmont Boulder Fairgrounds
– 2199 Boston Ave., Longmont, CO. 80501
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds
– 2701 W Mesa Ave., Pueblo, CO. 81004
- Rampart
Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO. 80920
- Silverthorne
– 591 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO. 80498
- Westminster Fat Cats
– 10685 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CO. 80020