List: COVID-19 rules for Colorado colleges and universities



DENVER (KDVR) — Colleges and universities across the state are preparing to welcome students, faculty, and staff back to campus for the fall semester. They’ll return after they spent most of the 2020-21 year away from the traditional college setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, each school has varying rules regarding masks, but most will have some sort of a vaccine mandate which aligns with guidance from Colorado’s Department of Higher Education. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment hasn’t released any guidance in regards to how institutions should treat the pandemic right now.

“Vaccines are the gateway to ending this pandemic, that is why we all need to do our part to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible,” said Governor Jared Polis. “That is why I expect that most higher education institutions will provide parents and students the peace of mind they want by making vaccines a requirement for next fall, and students want to get vaccinated so they can enjoy the full college experience.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also issued guidance that doesn’t encourage mandates. Instead, the agency is encouraging administrators to “help protect students, faculty, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19, by encouraging vaccinations.” They also encourage institutions to offer the vaccine to their patrons.

In regards to masks, the CDC has updated their guidance to strongly encourage masks for everyone in areas with a substantial or high risk of transmission which applies to most of Colorado.

List: COVID-19 Rules for Colleges and Universities in Colorado