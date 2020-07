DENVER (KDVR) – Thursday afternoon, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive order requiring masks to be worn in indoor public places.

Since the announcement, several Colorado sheriff’s offices have said they will either not enforce the mandate or not issue citations.

Here is the list as of 7 a.m. Friday morning:

