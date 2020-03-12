List: Colorado school districts that have suspended classes due to coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — Some Colorado school districts have announced plans to suspend classes due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Many colleges and universities have also switched to online classes because of the virus.

Below is a list of public school districts that have announced suspensions. It will be updated:

Aurora Public Schools and Pickens Technical College – Classes suspended until at least March 30. Spring break was already planned for March 16-20. The district says it will decide by March 27 as to whether classes will resume March 30.

Brighton 27J – Classes suspended through March 27, the end of spring break. All 27J events and activities are also canceled until further notice.

Cherry Creek School District – Classes suspended through March 27. Spring break was already planned for March 16-20.

Denver Public Schools – Classes suspended from March 16 through April 6.

Gunnison Watershed School District – Classes suspended until March 30.