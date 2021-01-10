List: Colorado health providers offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 and older

DENVER (KDVR) —Gov. Jared Polis has committed to getting 70% of Coloradans age 70 and older vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus by the end of February.

Many in that age group can expect to get the vaccine through a health provider. Where can Coloradans age 70+ sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine? Here is a list of how you can contact your provider or get more information:

UCHealth UCHealth is using My Health Connection, their online patient portal, to communicate with patients. Website link: UCHealth.org/covidvaccine

Denver Health Denver Health is currently working to contact and make appointments with patients age 70 and older who currently receive care at a Denver Health facility or have received care in the past three years. Invitations are being sent by MyChart to schedule vaccinations. Tickets to schedule vaccinations for patients 70+ are being generated in a phased fashion. Website link: DenverHealth.org/Coronavirus

Centura Health If you’re a Centura Health patient, you will receive an invitation when it is your time to receive the vaccine through MyCenturaHealth, their patient portal. These invitations will be sent based on th estate tiering system, starting with patients 70 and older. An appointment is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated. Website link: Centura.org/Covid-19

Banner Health System Patients can take a survey online to determine if they are eligible to receive the vaccine. The health care provider asks patients to schedule your appointment online as they are receiving a high number of requests for appointments. Website links: Center Summit View in Weld County: Bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/weld-county-vaccine Fort Collins Lady Moon in Larimer County: bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/larimer-county-vaccine Banner Family Medicine-Brush in Morgan County: bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/covid/morgan-county-vaccine Banner Health Family Care Clinic in Logan County: bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/logan-county-vaccine

Kaiser Permanente Kaiser Permanente is asking patients 70 and older to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.” Upon providing your information to them, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served wait list for the vaccine based on your eligibility. Website link: kp.org/covidvaccine

Vail Health You can go online to make an appointment and see their clinic schedule. Website link: vailhealth.org/covid-19/vaccines

Boulder Community Health Boulder Community Health is contacting current patients age 70 and older to encourage them to schedule a vaccination. Website link: BCH.org/our-services/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-for-70-and-older.aspx

