List: Citations given to businesses since stay-at-home order was issued in Denver

DENVER– The City of Denver released a list of citations on Friday given to businesses since the stay-at-home order was issued.

Denver has shut down 1 business (Appliance Factory), issued 13 citations and nearly 1,000 warnings.

When the stay-at-home order was issued on March 26, the city announced that a contact team would first try to have a conversation and educate individuals about the order and get them to voluntarily follow the order.

If an individual does not comply with the order, the enforcement team can issue warnings an citations.

“A warning carries no formal penalty, like a fine or a court summons. It means that city officials made contact with an individual or business owner and had a conversation regarding the importance of the public health order or the concept of social distancing and asked for compliance. Warnings are sometimes written (might be an “order to comply”) and sometimes verbal.”

“A citation, or court summons, is also known as a General Violation Summons or a “GV.” This is a written summons for non-compliance that orders the recipient to appear in court. The judge will decide whether the recipient should be fined, and if so, how much. The judge could also order jail time.”

Here is the list produced by the City of Denver as of 8:45 a.m. Friday:

DATE CONTACTS WARNINGS CITATIONS 24-Mar 192 176 0 25-Mar 22 17 0 26-Mar 435 135 1 27-Mar 656 26 1 28-Mar 650 74 0 29-Mar 622 115 2 30-Mar 475 58 1 31-Mar 471 135 2 1-Apr 733 181 2 2-Apr 668 47 4 TOTALS: 4924 964 13 City of Denver

Citation Detail:

4/2 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)* 4/2 – Denver Smokes and Vapes (4085 E. Mississippi #E) 4/2 – Royal Pipes and Hookahs (10890 E. Dartmouth #10A 4/2 – EZ Pawn (1025 S. Broadway) 4/1 – Appliance Factory (2816 Colorado Blvd) 4/1 – Vape Glass (4039 S. Lowell Blvd) 3/31 – Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)* 3/31 – Wing Stop (5125 Chambers Rd) 3/30 – Hobby Lobby (920 S. Monaco) 3/29-Appliance Factory Outlet (1045 Zuni St.)* 3/29- Car Wash USA Express (603 Santa Fe Drive) 3/28-Appliance Factory (1045 Zuni)* 3/26-Game Stop (757 E 20th Ave)

*multiple / same location