Lines of cars wait for coronavirus testing at Denver Coliseum

DENVER (KDVR) -- Lines of cars snarled around the Denver Coliseum early Saturday morning as people waited to be tested for COVID-19.

"My kids have a cough and a runny nose, it could just be the season," one woman awaiting testing told us over the phone. "I want to make sure we're not carrying the virus without symptoms and putting other people at risk… I tried calling the (state) hotline and go nowhere. They're just completely swamped."

Testing at the Denver Coliseum lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday; health officials estimated they would test approximately 100 to 150 people.

Health officials urge anyone who is experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) and has the option to use private testing, to do so.