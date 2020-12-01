Lawmakers get to work on relief package

DENVER (KDVR) — State lawmakers worked through the day, getting several measures of the $280 million proposal for state relief onto the House and Senate floors before their first day ends.

Measures that advanced to the Senate floor include:

A plan to help small and minority-owned businesses recover from the pandemic. The measure allocates $57 million in grants and direct aid to help businesses impacted by safety and capacity restrictions put in place by their county.

Measures that advanced to the Senate committee on appropriations include:

A measure that directs $5 million to the state’s low-income energy assistance fund.

A bill directing $100 million to go towards the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bill designating $50 million for emergency housing assistance, with $500,000 supporting the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund

Once they clear the committee, they can advance to the floor.Measures advancing onto the House floor include:

A measure clearing the way for restaurants in Colorado to keep the state sales tax they collect on food from now until February.

A bill that allocates $45 million dollars to help existing childcare providers stay open dooring the pandemic and increase access in other areas that need more accessible childcare due to circumstances created by the health crisis.

A bill to help increase access to broadband and technology for families and teachers adjusting to remote learning.

A measure designating $3 million to expand access to food pantries to meet

higher demand caused by the pandemic.

A bill looking to give local authorities the liberty to limit the fee a third-party delivery service can charge Colorado restaurants.

Lawmakers are still working at this hour. Updates will be provided as they are received.