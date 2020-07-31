Law school graduate tests positive for COVID-19 after taking the bar exam at DU

DENVER (KDVR) – The University of Denver said they where informed on Wednesday that a person who took the two-day Colorado bar examination tested positive for COVID-19.

DU’s COVID-19 response team began contact tracing and notified those who may have been exposed.

“In circumstances when a community member or visitor to campus informs the University of Denver that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the University initiates a contact tracing protocol so that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is promptly notified.” Universtiy of Denver spokesperson

DU says their top priority is the safety and security of the university community.