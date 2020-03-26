Law firm offers free hotline for employees worried about working during coronavirus outbreak

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable businessman dialing a number on a telephone at work

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver-based law firm is offering a free hotline to answer questions from employees about their rights while working during the pandemic.

While thousands of employees in businesses across Colorado have been laid off because of COVID19, others have been deemed essential and will continue to report to work. Employees have been contacting the FOX31 Problem Solvers with concerns about their employers and their protections during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Although there are significant resources for employers, there are few (if any) resources fully dedicated to assist employees,” said Daniel Kalish, managing partner at HKM Employment Attorneys LLP.

Kalish said his team at HKM Employment Attorneys LLP have decided to provide a free hotline and a round table explaining employees’ rights in Denver and Colorado during the pandemic.

To access the hotline, employees can call 303-816-3164 or email denvercoronavirus@hkm.com.