Larimer Square gets approval for street dining

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver has given restaurants on Larimer Square the green light to close Larimer Street and convert it to outdoor dining this summer in an effort to help restaurants expand their dining capacities under COVID-19 restrictions.

Larimer Street is closed between 14th and 15th Street. The temporary closure will remain in place this summer.

Restaurants are planning to open for street dining this weekend. Interested guests can visit Larimer Square’s website for more information. Patrons should contact restaurants directly for information on reservations and hours.