Larimer County woman is Colorado’s 9th case of coronavirus

A rendering of 2019 Novel Coronavirus, 2019-nCoV. (Image: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

DENVER — A woman in her 50s from Larimer County is Colorado’s ninth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the state health department announced Monday.

The state lab identified the case in overnight testing, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The woman has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

State and local health officials are working to “gather more information, and contact any individuals who have had close contact with the patient,” the health department said.

Presumptive positive cases tested at the state level are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.