Larimer County to implement indoor mask mandate

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County will mandate mask-wearing in all indoor public spaces starting Wednesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

The order will apply to everyone aged 3 and older, regardless of vaccination status, the county announced in a press release.

Larimer County said the order will stay in place until all of the below conditions are met, which “constitute a ‘medium’ risk score level per for 21 consecutive days, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing by the Larimer County Public Health Director”:

Less than 65 COVID patients in Larimer County hospitals;

Less than 90% of “usual and customary levels” of intensive care unit utilization;

A Larimer County 7-day case rate of less than 300 per 100,000 people;

and a Larimer County 7-day test positivity rate of less than 10%.

Businesses that verify that 95% of people in their indoor space are vaccinated could be excepted from the mask order with approval from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

Larimer County is currently experiencing high community transmission of COVID-19.

Its risk score is also rated as “high,” a measurement based on the following factors as of Friday:

7-day case rate per 100k: 274

7-day test positive percentage: 8.4%

COVID patients in hospital: 91

Percent of ICU utilization at usual care levels: 105%