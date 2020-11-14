Larimer County issues new restrictions as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Public health officials issued new restrictions in Larimer County on Friday evening as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise rapidly.

According to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE), as of Friday, the current test positivity rate is 10.3% — up from 2.4% on Sept. 16. Additionally, hospitalization rates in Larimer County have risen to a level that hasn’t been seen since near the start of the pandemic.

The new public health order goes into effect at 11 p.m. Friday.

Under the new restrictions, indoor dining at restaurants is limited to a maximum of eight people per table.

“Residents are encouraged to have no more than two households per table,” LCDHE said.

The health department said there can be “no food or beverage service at bars.” Customers may not stand or sit at a bar. Table-side service is allowed.

“Once the capacity for restaurants and bars is met, reservations are required. No indoor waiting areas for restaurants or bars,” the health department said.

Additionally, restaurants and bars now must collect contact information from customers and provide it to the health department weekly on its website.

Organized recreational and league sports are limited to two spectators per player with no more than 50% capacity. Up to 50 spectators are allowed in indoor facilities; 175 are allowed outdoors.

Gyms are required to provide attendance for classes with five or more people. Attendance lists must be submitted on the health department’s website.

“The most important thing people can do right now to help our nurses, doctors and our hospitals is to take precautions – wear masks, wash hands, watch your distance around others, and avoid large gatherings of people,” said Kevin Unger, the president and CEO of UCHealth Northern Colorado Region. “Most importantly, please isolate yourself even for minor symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid transmitting the virus to others. We really need everyone to take this seriously.”

The LCDHE said imposing these restrictions now could prevent the county from dropping into stricter Safer at Home Level Orange restrictions. The county is currently in Level Yellow.

“Right now we need to wear masks and follow these protocols in order to keep our businesses open and our hospital beds available,” said Larimer County Commissioner Steve Johnson. “We want our hospitals to be able to continue to provide high quality care, and to do so we need to be diligent in protecting our community from this virus.”