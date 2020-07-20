Larimer County COVID-19 variance could be revoked, impacting restaurants and churches

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As the daily count of COVID-19 cases increase in Larimer County, a May variance allowing some businesses to re-open is in jeopardy of being revoked.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has required the Larimer County Public Health Departmant to create a mitigation plan showing how the county will decrease and stabilize case counts.

“I know that we will regroup and reverse this uptick. But in order to do that, we must all take this seriously and be diligent with handwashing, face coverings and social distancing. We must slow our case count to keep our businesses open. I am confident we will overcome this challenge.” Tom Gonzales, Director of Larimer County Public Health



The plan, which must be completed by Monday, requires strong community enforcement, compliance plans for face coverings, social distancing and following the required guidelines for businesses.

Larimer County has two weeks to reverse the trend of increasing cases or the variance could be modified or revoked, impacting restaurants, breweries, places of worship, public gathering sizes and graduations.